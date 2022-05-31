Known for her gentle kindness and infectious smile

WAKEFIELD — Caroline (Carol) T. Razzaboni, age 83, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at The Atrium on Veronica Drive in Danvers.

Carol was born in Cambridge on May 21, 1939 and was the loving daughter of the late Serafino and Rose (Pecoraro) Giglio. She grew up in Watertown and attended Matignon High School. Once married, she and her husband moved to Wakefield where she dedicated herself to raising her family.

Carol was known for her gentle kindness and infectious smile that lit up a room. Her parents instilled in her a great faith in God and a great sense of compassion, she had the gift of making everyone feel loved. Her love for her family and friends was evident to all who knew her. Yet, the love in her eyes shined the brightest for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Time spent with family and friends was the most important thing to her.

Carol enjoyed reading, going to church with her wonderful group of friends and being a member of St. Florence’s Sodality where she served as secretary. She was a fan of Little House on the Prairie, Hallmark Christmas Movies and she loved ice cream.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Alfred R. Razzaboni, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. She was the treasured mother of Carolyn Dydzulis and her husband Stanley of Wakefield and James J. Razzaboni and his wife Jeannie of Lynnfield. She was the cherished grandmother of Corey, Victoria and her husband Joel, Christopher, Jack, Peter, and Nicholas and proud Gigi of her great-grandchildren Antonio, Marco, and Micaela. She was the loving sister of the late Francis Giglio and his late wife Nancy, the late John Giglio and his surviving wife Elizabeth of Marlborough, and the late Michael Giglio and his surviving wife Diane Fedele of Reading. She was the dear sister-in-law of James Razzaboni and his wife Eleanor of Stoneham and the late Jane Eori and her late husband Anthony and the late Dr. Henry Razzaboni and his late wife Carol. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends prior to the funeral at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Interment, Saint Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s memory to The Alfred and Caroline Razzaboni Scholarship Fund c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc. PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For online guestbook, please go to www.mcdonaldfs.com.