U.S. Army veteran and member of the Crystal Community Club

WAKEFIELD — David P. Blois, Sr. age 80 of Wakefield died May 29 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Malden on December 25, 1941 and was the son of the late Charles B. and Zena M. (Hill) Blois.

David was raised in Everett and later served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era. He was a member of Local #22, International Laborers Union for many years, as well as the American Legion. During his career he delivered the first concrete pumping truck to Massachusetts, being designated to drive it from California. He enjoyed many summers with his family in Sandwich, on Cape Cod, and also at Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H. He was also a member of the Crystal Community Club of Wakefield.

David was the beloved husband of Jeanne E. (Pothier) Blois. He was the loving father of David P. Blois Jr. and his partner Helen Ferraguzzi of N.H. and Kevin J. Blois and his wife Sandra of Wakefield. He was the brother of Charles and Robert Blois and the late Donald and Linda Blois. He was also the proud grandfather of David Blois, III and his wife Amanda and Timothy and Christina Blois and Julia, Matthew and Lauren Blois.

His funeral services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield, www.mcdonaldfs.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of one’s choice.