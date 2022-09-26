An outgoing, loving person who had a very positive attitude about life

WAKEFIELD — Diane Salvato, 59, of Wakefield passed away on Wednesday, September 21, at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer and was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Rosalie (Amico) Wiswall.

Diane was a graduate of Peabody High School class of 1981. She was a Wakefield resident for many years. She worked as an Executive Assistant for Philips Health Care of Andover. Diane loved her home, interior decorating, and loved working in her garden. She was an outgoing, loving person who had a very positive attitude about life.

Diane was the beloved wife of Jim Salvato. She was the loving mother of Frank Salvato and his wife Jaclyn of Beverly and Michael Salvato of Berkley, Calif. She was the sister of Kathy Shea of Hawaii and the late Laureen Sweeney. She was the sister-in-law of Sherri and Michael Wilson of Wakefield and Gina and Richard Salvato of Freehold, N.J. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, September 28 from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090.