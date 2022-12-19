Dedicated to family, friends and community service

PEABODY — Evelyn Round, 97, formerly of Wakefield and Lynnfield, died on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Brooksby Village Continuing Care in Peabody.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 20, 1924, and was the daughter of the late John and Henrietta (Lamp) Ferguson.

Evelyn was one of the last of “The Greatest Generation,” and her well-lived 97 years embodied many of that generation’s traits: Industry, responsibility, perseverance, community spirit, leadership, resilience and grit.

She grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. During her high school years, Evelyn watched the young men leave for war, and some never returned. And so, she and her girlfriends had a bittersweet opportunity to form strong, life-long bonds with one another. These “gals” became precious friends and they regularly renewed ties until all were gone, but Evelyn.

In 1946, Evelyn became the joyful bride of a Wakefield, Massachusetts gentleman, John Round. When John was called-up for the Korean War, Evy bravely managed life with two babies. Time passed and one day Evy volunteered to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, and thus began her decades-long record of volunteerism.

Evelyn and John resided in Wakefield for 12 years and built a house in Lynnfield where they lived for 25 years. Evy was a prodigious cook, knowledgeable gardener and excelled in rolling-up her sleeves and “getting it done.” She and John raised five children, and created many happy memories of family vacations, especially ski vacations throughout the USA and Canada.

They were proud, engaged members of their community. A social person of unusual energy, Evy was active in organizations, including the Lynnfield PTA, Lynnfield High School Band Boosters, Flower Workshop, Northeast Tennis, Tandem Club, Townscape and Centre Congregational Church. She exercised her passion for “recycling,” which started well before it become widely known, and “re-gifting” by coordinating the Centre Church’s Tower Exchange for 20 years.

Upon John’s sudden death, 58-year-old Evelyn began 40 years of single life. She embraced her growing family and loyal friends, living those decades with positivity and often stated her “glass was half-full, not half-empty.” Lake vacations with family were great fun, and Evy took interest and pride in her lively collection of grandchildren. She travelled with her beloved sister and brother, and pursued numerous activities and adventures, near and far, with friends.

In the early 2000s, wet macular degeneration deprived Evelyn of her sight. With her characteristic positive outlook, fierce independence, extraordinarily strong body and helpful neighbors, friends and family she was able to live independently for nearly 20 years. Evy used her telephone (“life line”) often, and early to keep tabs on the grandchildren, and became the clearinghouse for family information.

Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late John J. Round, Jr. She was the loving mother of John J. Round III and his wife, Marianne, of Manchester-by-the-Sea; Margery Leslie and her husband, David, of Marblehead; Stephen D. Round and his wife, Susan, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; Scott F. Round of Andover; and James H. Round of Burlington. She was also “Grammy” to 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield, on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Perkins Library, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472-2790.

Services are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.