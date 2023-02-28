A loving, family-oriented faithful woman

WAKEFIELD — Jean W. (Hudson) Geldart, a longtime resident of Wakefield, died peacefully on February 17, 2023 at the Kaplan House in Danvers.

Jean was born in Chelsea on December 4, 1931 and was the youngest of six children of the late John and Hilda (Burke) Hudson.

Jean attended Chelsea Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1949. She resided in Stoneham in 1956 with her husband and then moved to Wakefield in 1961. She had worked as a secretary in the John Hancock Building in Boston for a time before she was married. Later, after marriage, she was employed as her husband’s receptionist/secretary in his Orthodontic Practice in Reading until their retirement in 1996.

Jean loved the Lord very much and was often heard saying she was going “God’s Way” in all her life’s decisions. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield for many years and enjoyed serving on the Flower Committee, decorating the Sanctuary with beautiful holiday flowers and delivering more flowers to the homes and hospital stays of unwell church members on behalf of the Church. Jean loved reading the Bible with her husband and praying for others, as she was also part of the Prayer Chain in her church. Jean enjoyed the love of her family pets, having family dinners and family gatherings; including the company of close friends. She also loved to go camping to visit relatives in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Prince Edward Island, Canada and Wells, Maine were other frequently visited camping locations she enjoyed.

Jean’s greatest joy in her life was her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Ross I.V. Geldart, with whom she shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Ross A. Geldart of Reading, Gregory W.Geldart and his wife Kimberly of Leesburg, Va., and Valerie J. Mahoney and her husband Patrick of Ashburnham, Ma. She was the grandmother of Colin G. Geldart and his wife Ellie, Grant N.Geldart, James P. Mahoney, Elizabeth K. Mahoney, and Evan J. Mahoney. She was the sister of the late Roy G., John D., Lesley S., James E.Hudson and Ernestine R. Mugford. She was the sister-in-law of Gwynivere Mugford and her late husband Murray, Vance Geldart and his wife Margaret. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Service Information: There will be an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery on Lowell St. in Wakefield for family and close friends on Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. On Saturday, March 11, there will be a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel of the Congregational Church on 1 Church St. Wakefield from 2-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Go Fund Me Building Fund of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield. You can find the link on their website; www.fbcwakefield.org as Jean was looking forward to seeing her church rebuilt.