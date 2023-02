SUN CITY CENTER, FL — Jeanne M. Doherty, 95, of Sun City Center, Florida and formerly of Wakefield died Saturday, February 4 in Florida.

Jeanne was the wife of the late James E. Doherty.

She is survived by her four children; Barbara, Kevin, Michael and Dianne; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Jeanne was predeceased by her son Brian Doherty and grandson Michael Doherty.

Funeral and burial arrangements are private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.