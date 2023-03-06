An outgoing, smart and hardworking man

NAPLES, Maine — Jonathan T. Cabral, 43, of Naples, Maine, died tragically in a house fire on February 24, 2023. He was born January 5, 1980 to Thomas J. Cabral and Margaret “Peg” A. (Kenney) Cabral of Wakefield.

Jonathan graduated from Wakefield High in 1999. From there he attended night classes at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School and obtained his journeyman plumber license. From there he became a highly skilled and talented heat technician. Jonathan moved to Maine in 2009 and lived in his family’s house on Long Lake. Jonathan, fondly called “Jofie” was a hardworking, dependable friend and neighbor. He had a love of fixing things and would help anyone with any kind of project. He also had a love of the outdoors, living on Long Lake he was able to frequently enjoy fishing and waterskiing. If he wasn’t found sitting down by the lake he was out snowmobiling or motorcycling. Jonathan was an outgoing, smart, funny, and talented man. Everyone who met him loved him. Jonathan had a strong love for his family. He loved his mom and dad, and especially his sister, Sharon Cabral, who was his best friend.

Jonathan is survived by his loving sister, Sharon Cabral of Naples, his Aunt Barbara and Uncle Al Gauvin and sons, his Aunt Nancy Serino and daughters, and his Aunt Judy Cabral and daughters. Jonathan leaves behind many friends who he loved dearly. Jonathan is predeceased by his parents Thomas J. Cabral and Margaret A. (Kenney) Cabral, his grandparents, Arthur and Helen Cabral, and Jack and Peg Kenney, and his uncle Joe Cabral, and uncle Bob Cabral.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Naples volunteer fire department, 1100 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, Maine 04055.