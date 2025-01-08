Loved gardening, photography and collecting toy trains

GILFORD, NH — Leonard “Lenny” Welsh, 80 of Gilford, NH, formerly of Middleton passed away on January 5 after a lengthy illness.

Lenny was born in Boston on January 22, 1944 to Sidney and Lillian (Russes) Welsh. He was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. Lenny went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Boston State College in 1971 and a Master’s in Education from Boston State College in 1972.

Lenny taught geography in the Lynnfield Public Schools where he also coached track and field. He owned a landscape company, L.A. Welsh and Son and later went on to work for several years as Director of Grounds for a large property maintenance company. Prior to retirement, Lenny returned to teaching at an alternative high school in Lawrence and also freelanced as a landscape designer.

Lenny was an avid member of the NRA and was a member of the Danvers Fish and Game Club for many of the 45 years that he lived in Middleton. He loved gardening, photography and collecting toy trains. In his early years, Lenny had a recreational pilot’s license.

Lenny was predeceased by his beloved wife Roberta “Sunny” (Pearson) Welsh with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Perry and her husband Glenn of Round Rock, TX; his daughter Lisa Voisine of Danvers; his son Matthew Welsh of Savannah, GA; his sister Marilyn Saueressig and her husband Joe of Alburquerque, NM; his brother Douglas Welsh of Montgomery, AL; and six grandchildren: Laura, Alex, Jack, Travis, Matthew and Robert, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Lenny is predeceased by two brothers: Dr. Kenneth Welsh and David Welsh; and a son in law Philip Voisine.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lenny’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 320 Nevada St., Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460 or at alz.org. See further details at mackeyfuneralhome.com.