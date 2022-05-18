Enjoyed music, dancing, and holidays with her family

WAKEFIELD — Lynn Ann Luciano, age 64 of Wakefield died Saturday, May 14 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

Lynn Ann was born in Melrose on May 1, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Antonio J. and T. Sylvia (O’Sullivan) Luciano.

She was a lifelong Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1977 and later graduated from Burdett College in Boston where she studied accounting. She went on to work many years in the accounting field. Lynn Ann particularly enjoyed music, dancing, and holidays with her family.

She is survived by her longtime companion William H. Bridge, III of Wakefield; her sister Gerri F. Luke and her wife, Pam, Samuelson of Kittery, Maine; her niece Kristen Luke and great-niece Ella Luke of Portsmouth, N.H. She is also survived by her aunt Anne Filoramo of Wakefield as well as many cousins.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Avenue Wakefield on Saturday, May 21 from 9-11 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow at the Forest Glade Cemetery 531 Lowell Street Wakefield at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, Kansas 66202.