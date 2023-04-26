Chemist, talented dancer with funny disposition

WAKEFIELD — Mary Louise Lundgren, 93, of Wakefield died on Sunday, April 23 at her home. Born in Boston on May 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mabel (Glode) Clement. Mary was raised in Revere and was a graduate of St. Rose High School in Chelsea. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Emmanuel College in 1951. After college, Mary was employed as a Chemist and later as an Actuarial Mathematician.

She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. “Bud” Lundgren, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of John Lundgren of Andover, MA and doting mother-in-law to his wife Laura. She was the sister of the late Francis “Jack” Clement of SC and John Clement of CA. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren.

Mary was a spitfire, always speaking her mind, for better or for worse. What you saw was what you got with Mary and that was one of the things we loved most about her. Her hilarious one-liners would often leave us in stitches and Mary seemed unaware of how entertaining she was.

She loved to tell the story of how, as a Chemist in the 1950’s and the only woman, she would challenge anyone who dared to think that she was less intelligent just because she was a woman.

Mary loved a good, dry beefeater martini with olives. In her later years, when mobility issues challenged her, the promise of a martini at her favorite restaurant was all the enticement she needed to leave the house.

Mary and Bud met at a dance hall in the 1950’s and bonded over their love and talent for both ballroom and swing. She and her husband Bud would often find themselves in the center of the crowded dance floor with all eyes on them as they wowed the crowd.

Mary was not only a talented dancer, but she also loved sparkles, bling and embellishments on her clothes. Mary was known for wearing fanciful flowers in her hair, pulling it off as only she could.

Despite her age, Mary had a youthful spirit and loved to flirt and tell you how attractive and smart you were. With her bright blue eyes and big warm smile, she could make you feel like the sun rose and set upon you alone.

Mary was a memorable and remarkable woman and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace and reunited with her “Darling Buddy.”

Her Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church/Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.