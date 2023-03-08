An avid hobbyist who had a rare sense of humor

WAKEFIELD — Merton A. Shea, age 75, a longtime resident of Wakefield formerly of Melrose, died Sunday, March 5. He died peacefully surrounded by friends and family after a long and fulfilled life.

Born in Melrose on August 17, 1947 he was the son of the late Michael Edward and Virginia Laith (Chase) Shea.

Merty was raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam era. Following his time in the military, he attended technical school, which led to a career in information technology. Most of his professional life was spent with Honeywell Information Systems and later, The Boston Globe. In his retirement, Merty enjoyed working for Parker Florist of Wakefield delivering flowers and joy to the community.

Mert was an avid hobbyist, always striking up new interests and pursuing them with a passion. His hobbies spanned from archery, Wakefield Community TV, coin collecting, and using his computer skills to crack the code for the winning lotto numbers. He also enjoyed volunteering at Wakefield HS while his son was participating in theater and marching band, and taking his daughter to dance. Mert traveled the world but his favorite place was Lake Ossipee for the sailing and sunsets. He had a rare sense of humor and will be remembered for his sarcasm and silliness.

He was the beloved husband of Susan (Cheever) Shea, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Brian Shea and wife Tara of Anchorage, AK, Emily Haskell and parenting partner David of Los Angeles, CA. He was the cherished grandfather of Noah and Ethan Haskell. He was the brother of Nancy Lovett, Edward Shea, Virginia Nice, David Shea, Martha Thomas and the late James Ashworth, Patricia Leonard, and William Shea. He was the brother-in-law of Marilyn Lowry, Carolyn Mogan, David Cheever, Deborah Newman and Mark Cheever. He was uncle and granduncle to a nearly uncountable number of nieces and nephews. He was the godfather of Karen Castle, Shane Thomas, and Joshua Manuel. He was lifelong friends with the Johnson and Manuel/Curran families.

Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, March 10 from 4-7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.

If you wish to make a donation in his honor, the family would like to further diabetes research on behalf of his grandson, Ethan. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Joslin Diabetes Center.