A man of deep faith with a wonderful sense of humor

LACONIA, N.H. — Norman Small died peacefully at Ledgeview Nursing Home at the Taylor Community in Laconia, NH on April 5, 2023. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, awaiting the promised general resurrection when Christ returns in power and glory and a reunion, with those who have gone before us, in faith.

Norman was born in Ayer, Massachusetts, on July 16, 1932, the first child of Clifford F. Small and Evelyn (Towle) Small. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Carol A. (Maskell) Small and his daughter, Carolyn G. Plummer. He leaves his son, The Reverend Steven A. Small, his wife Kelley, and their children Katharine Oikle and Abigail Borchelt and their spouses. He also leaves his son-in-law, The Reverend Donald W. Plummer, and his children Christie Goodwin and Andrew Plummer and their spouses and a sister, Nancy Small Pritchard of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Norman also had nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Norman graduated from Melrose High School in 1950 and attended Bentley College, MIT and Harvard University. He began his career in sales for Anaconda American Brass Company, which became Atlantic Richfield. In 1985 he founded Northeast Industrial Sales Company, selling machine tool parts throughout New England and beyond. He fully retired at age 70.

Norman and Carol built a home in Wakefield in 1962 where they raised their family. In 1987 they moved to Gilmanton, New Hampshire. Upon Carol’s death Norman moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia.

Norman’s life was significantly influenced by his maternal grandfather, Ernest Towle, who passed on his deep faith. Norman served as Chair of the Board of Regents of Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, Massachusetts.

He enjoyed time on both Lake Willoughby and Newfound Lake. He was dearly loved by his entire family and was a Christian gentleman in every sense of that phrase. Norman was a person of the highest integrity with a wonderful sense of humor and an incredible work ethic. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

A service of worship in celebration and thanksgiving will be held at the First Congregational Church in Pittsfield, New Hampshire where he and Carol were members for more than a decade. The service will be held at a later date. A private burial, following cremation, will be in the family plot in the cemetery of the First Congregational Church in Gilmanton.

Gifts may be made in Norman’s memory to the Building Fund of the First Congregational Church at 24 Main St, Pittsfield, NH 03263.

The Roan Family Funeral Home – Still Oaks Chapel in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.roanfamilyfuneral.com.