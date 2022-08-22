Skilled musician, teacher worked at St. Florence

WAKEFIELD — Regina Mary (Bartolomucci) Matthews, 83, of Wakefield died on Wednesday, August 17, after a long illness at Winchester Hospital.

She was born in Malden, MA on July 27, 1939, daughter of the late Raymond and Emily (Nigro) Bartolomucci.

Regina was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1956. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the New England Conservatory in 1960, where she also earned her master’s in Music Education in 1964. Regina was a skilled musician working as a music teacher in public and Catholic schools, a piano teacher, church music director, choir director. She worked in numerous churches in her nearly 70 year career including St. Anthony’s in Revere, St. Florence in Wakefield, St. Patrick’s in Stoneham, St. Mary’s in Beverly, St. Mary’s in Melrose, St. Paul’s in Hamilton and St. Thomas in Peabody.

She was the loving mother of Patricia Matthews of Somerville; Kristine (Matthews) Buckridge and Jeff of Andover; Kevin Matthews and Kate of Denver; Brian Matthews and Angel Goodman of Denver. She is survived by her brother Paul Bartolomucci of Milford; her 6 grandsons, Gavin and Owen LaWhite, Theo and Miles Buckridge, Tommy and Caleb Matthews and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Regina’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Regina‘s memory bank be made to the charity of your choice.