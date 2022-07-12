Loving husband and father who was a dedicated Red Sox fan

WAKEFIELD — Robert Francis MacGibbon, age 78, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022.

Robert was raised in Wakefield at the head of Lake Quannapowitt; the son of the late Robert and Margaret (MacClellan) MacGibbon. Robert was a resident of Melrose for 30 years and worked as a floor mechanic for over 40 years. He was a dedicated sports fan, especially the Red Sox, never missing a game on his TV or radio. Robert was a patient craftsman and collector, eager to teach others, but mostly loved his family.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Hart) MacGibbon of Wakefield. He was the loving father of Kelly Ritter and her husband, Matthew, of Danville, N.H.; Patrick MacGibbon and his wife, Carla, of Wakefield; Gabrielle Bingham and her husband, John, of Wakefield and late son Robert Michael MacGibbon. Robert also leaves six grandchildren: Andelyn Capela, Nicholas Costello, Casey and Paige MacGibbon and Brandin and Anna Bingham; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his son and parents, Robert is predeceased by his siblings Ruth Crivello, Margaret Hardy, David MacGibbon, Patricia Meuse, Dorothy O’Keefe, and Donald MacGibbon.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.