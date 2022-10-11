Former crossing guard had interest in aviation



LEBANON, NH — Virginia “Ginny” Fitz, 88, of Lebanon, NH, died Saturday, October 8, 2022.

She was born in Malden, Massachusetts to Robert and Hazel (Maxfield) Hewitt. At the age of 10 she began singing lessons and was invited to sing at the Eighth War Loan Drive (WWII) at both the Boston Common and Malden Square. She loved rollerskating and did so even into her fifties.

Virginia attended Wakefield High School where she met her future husband Robert Fitz. She had a lifelong interest in aviation, and after graduation she attended the Aviation Training School in Boston. Upon marrying Robert, the Fitz’s moved to Omaha, Nebraska where Mr. Fitz was stationed at the Air Force base. They later moved back to Robert’s hometown of Wakefield, where they resided until 1970. They then resided in Hampton, NH for seven years before a final move to Lebanon, NH.

While living in Wakefield, Virginia joined the local police department as a crossing guard while her children attended elementary school. After moving to New Hampshire, Virginia began a 26-year career as a bus driver for both the Hampton and Lebanon school systems.

Virginia was a loving mother to her three children and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved watching baseball (lifelong Red Sox fan), football, and hockey games. She had a good sense of humor and could kid with the best of them.

Virginia’s family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Terrace and Bayada for the wonderful care she received during the last years of her life.

Virginia is survived by her children Nancy McLain (Kevin), Robert Fitz (Diane), and Susan Agan; five grandchildren: Andrew, Andrea, Shawn, Jason, and Brian; six great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, sister and parents.

Family and friends are invited to Virginia’s calling hours at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon on Thursday, October 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748.

An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Virginia’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com