WAKEFIELD — William E. McLaughlin Jr., age 74 of Wakefield, died at his home on Monday June 27.

He was born in Chelsea on January 25, 1948 and was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Fone) McLaughlin.

Bill was raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School, class of 1967. Following graduation, he joined the Teamsters local 25 and retired in 2008 from Aggrigate Industries in Saugus. Bill had a passion for automobiles, especially Corvettes. He was a member of North Shore Corvettes. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was the loving husband of 50 years to Rosemarie (Campagna) McLaughlin. He was the beloved father of Cheryl Landry and her husband, Stephen, of Dracut, and William E. McLaughlin III of Wakefield. He was the brother of the late Elaine Charbonier. Bill was also survived by his five grandchildren Will, Brady, Lily, Evan, and Ava.

Funeral service to be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.