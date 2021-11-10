A family oriented man who had a big heart

WAKEFIELD — William J. “Bill” Lamson, 71, a longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

Born in Malden on February 10, 1950, Bill is one of eight children of the late Harold and Genevieve (Quill) Lamson. He grew up in Melrose; graduating from Melrose High School. He enjoyed playing football and baseball in his youth.

After he graduated from high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1969. He served in the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star before he was honorably discharged in 1971. He was exceptionally proud of his service.

After his return stateside, he started as a math intern at the Ripley School. He decided to go to Boston University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Bill met Karen Larsen while she was in nursing school, and they were later married on May 19, 1984 and shared 38 wonderful years together.

He went to work as a letter carrier for the Postal Service before transitioning to driving the mail truck.

A good man with a big heart, Bill enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He looked forward to trips to the family home on Lake Winnipesaukee where he went fishing, boating, and enjoyed a round of golf with family.

Bill also liked to read, reading three newspapers a day from cover to cover, always happy to give anyone a news update if necessary. He also like doing his yard work, listening to music, especially Leonard Cohen, playing cribbage, or having a laugh.

Bill’s kindness and big heart will be missed.

Bill was the beloved husband of Karen A. (Larsen) Lamson with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted father to William J. Lamson II and his wife, Alexandra, of Londonderry, NH and Eric Lamson of Wakefield. Dear brother of Margaret “Peg” Quin and her husband, Steve, of Nashua, NH; Genevieve Lamson of Wakefield; Brian Lamson and his wife, Nancy, of Wakefield; Timothy Lamson and his wife, Stacy, of Amesbury; Tom Lamson of Wakefield and the late Patty O’Connell and John Lamson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at Green Street Baptist Church, 179 Green St., Melrose, for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Masks kindly requested. Interment with military honors by the US Coast Guard in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.