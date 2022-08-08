Long time Wakefield resident

WILMINGTON – We mourn the loss of Alice Marie (Joseph) Wilson, 96, on August 5, 2022 after a recent struggle with declining health. Alice was the wife of the late Henry “Harry” Wilson.

Born in Dorchester in 1926 at the Codman Square Hospital, she was the daughter of the late John Edward Joseph and Elizabeth McLean (Wynter) Joseph. Alice was raised in Dorchester, and attended Girls Latin Academy before graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School. She then attended Bryant & Stratton School of Business. In the late 1940’s, Alice worked as an administrative assistant at MIT.

After pausing her career to lovingly raise her family of four children during the 1950’s and 1960’s, she returned to work at New England Telephone and established a successful second career in their Engineering organization for many years.

Alice was married to Harry Wilson on April 17, 1948, and they eventually moved to Wakefield in the late 1950’s. Alice was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the West Side Social Club. As lovers of music, Alice and Harry were well known to many local jazz musicians through the years. Likewise, their love of travel brought them to many exciting places around the world.

Alice is survived by her four children: Irene Suzuki of Newton; Thomas Wilson and his wife Jane of Chatham; Justin Wilson and his wife Marjorie of Crofton, MD; and Gerard Wilson and his wife Denise of Boston. She is also survived by eight granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Tuesday, August 9 from 4 – 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Per the family’s request, indoor masking COVID precautions are required.

Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.