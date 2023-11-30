WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield XC/Track Booster Turkey Trot and Kids Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning brought out runners of all ages on a crisp, windy, sun-filled day.

There were 723 runners who showed up to join in on the activities. Some runners embraced the family-fun atmosphere by showing up in team shirts, pajamas and costumes.

“We had a tremendous turnout Thursday morning and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Jenn Hickey, President of the Wakefield XC/Track Boosters. “We made significant changes to the race and strived to improve on a great idea. I think our efforts paid off wonderfully and we are already looking forward to next year’s race.

“One of the changes from last year was to hire a timing company and to award medals for top 3 male and top 3 female runners as well as age-based awards.”

The top finishers of the 5K race were:

Male

1. Aaron Lucci (15:33)

2. Graham Goodwin (16:41)

3. Jovan Sematimba (16:55)

Female

1. Angela Mckenzie (20:31)

2. Leah Ofsevit (21:05)

3. Jennifer Hegarty (21:29)

There were also top male and female runners in the following age categories:

19 and under

Victoria Tenreiro (24:00)

Ben Stratton (17:06)

20-29

Lucy Matzilevich (22:42)

Eoin Dooley (16:56)

30-39

Elizabeth Broderick (21:37)

Matt Surette (17:50)

40-49

Ana Morel (22:29)

Scott Machinist (17:26)

50-59

Sue Pronco (25:04)

Christian Brackett (20:48)

60-69

Karen Mcauliffe (25:36)

Paul Vyriotes (24:04)

70+

Kate Phelps (37:37)

Bruce Gelin (32:06)

The Kids’ fun run was a race just under 1 mile around the Lower Common. Children as young as 3 raced twice around the grounds and finished across the finish line like true champions.

“We were so happy to see over 50 kids brave the chilly wind to race each other around the Common,” said Hickey. “It was so much fun to see the pride on their faces as they crossed the finish line.”

The top male and female fun runners were Liam Hanley and MaryKate Carey.

Wakefield XC/ Track Boosters congratulates all of these athletes and is looking ahead to next year.