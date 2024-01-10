Enjoyed lakeside memories and the warmth of the sun

WAKEFIELD — Paul Anthony Bordieri, Sr., 86, a resident of Wakefield and former long time resident of Reading, died peacefully on January 6.

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 65 years, Corinne (Tontodonato) and a loving father to his children Corinne Marasco (Anthony) of Alexandria, VA.; Andrea Costa (Jerald) of Wakefield; Paula Dubé (David), also of Wakefield; and Paul Bordieri, Jr. (Christy) of Ashland. He was a doting grandfather to William and Alexander Marasco; Joshua Costa; Kylie and Paige Dubé; Bella and Bianca Bordieri; and was predeceased by his grandson, Thomas Costa. Paul also leaves behind his dear friend and caregiver, William Banda, to whom his family is grateful for his dedicated support and compassion.

He is also survived by his siblings John Bordieri (Ellen); Valerie Giordano (Joseph); Anthony Bordieri (Michele); Regina Dahlberg (William); and many nieces and nephews. His sister Janice Sullivan preceded him in death.

Paul was born September 27, 1937, in East Boston, to Salvatore and Giovanna (Capo) Bordieri. He attended Boston Technical High School, Class of 1955, where he served as a member of the Cadet Corps and joined the National Guard his senior year. He went on to earn degrees in mechanical and civil engineering in 1961 from Northeastern University, attending at night while working days full time in the construction industry. Paul’s tenacity prepared him for a long and successful career, starting at Volpe Construction, followed by Wexler Construction, before joining Jackson Construction Company, in 1963, where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Paul’s successful career advanced him to company president and chief operating officer and ultimately to company ownership. His hard work and commitment to the industry over forty years included numerous clients and projects, among them Beth Israel Hospital, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, the New England Aquarium, One Post Office Square and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

Paul’s work with the New England Aquarium was a highlight of his career because it connected both his professional and personal lives. The Aquarium’s location in Boston Harbor presented several construction challenges. The company therefore developed new techniques to precast concrete panels on site and, as a result, the American Concrete Institute recognized Jackson Construction Company for its ingenuity. This professional accomplishment was only surpassed by the personal joy experienced by Paul and his children each year when he visited their elementary school to present the behind the scenes construction journey of this well-known landmark.

Paul was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his words carried weight. He had a calm and generous demeanor and was always willing to share his time and resources without drawing attention to himself. Paul’s quiet confidence inspired trust in those around him. He was the anchor of his family, always there to provide support and guidance. His love for his family was the driving force behind his hard work and dedication throughout his life. Paul was happiest when surrounded by family, sharing food and stories and enjoying laughter together. His greatest source of refuge and relaxation was with his family at their vacation home on Mascoma Lake, NH where he could often be found basking in the warmth of the sun. His family will always hold dear those cherished lakeside memories, as well as the wonderful man who brought joy, comfort and an abundance of love to their lives.

Paul’s funeral arrangements will be handled by McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. A funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be held on January 13 at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or visit parkinson.org. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.