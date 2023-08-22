Navy Veteran

WAKEFIELD — Philip J. Catanzano passed away at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His final days were spent at home in Wakefield, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Phil was the son of the late Anthony and Agnes (Sullivan) Catanzano of Medford.

Phil was raised in Medford and was a graduate of Medford High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and spent more than a year and a half of his tour in Vietnam. Upon his return, he mastered several trades, including automotive repair, locksmithing and woodworking, among others. He soon started his own business as a craftsman who could tackle any challenge. He was humble, thankful and appreciative of his large loving family that brought him so much joy. He enjoyed nothing better than gardening and fishing with his grandchildren.

Phil was the beloved husband of Joanne (Romano) Catanzano. He was the loving father of Philip Catanzano, Jr. and his wife Leah, as well as Christopher Catanzano and his wife Tamara. He was the proud grandfather of Philip Cooke, Reid, Lazar, Sava and Simeon Catanzano. He came from a large family of fourteen children, including brothers Peter, Paul, Anthony, Mark, Mathew, John and James Catanzano. He was also the loving brother of sisters Elizabeth Kaloustian, Marilyn Peters, Louise Catanzano, Therese Catanzano, Alice Silva and the late Christine Mercuri. He had many nieces and nephews that he adored.

Philip’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine/St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.