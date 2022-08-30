By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Plans continue to take shape for the 36-unit 40B affordable housing project at 596 North Avenue. The parcel is next to the Knights of Columbus building.

Representing the developer, attorney Jesse Schomer of Regnante Sterio LLP updated the Zoning Board of Appeals at its August meeting. He noted that, since the full board’s last meeting in July, two meetings with a subcommittee of the ZBA had taken place to discuss architecture and landscaping.

He said that during those subcommittee meetings, the design of the proposed building was refined significantly. He said that the intent of the revisions to the plans were to give it a more residential feel and a different look than two nearby multi-family buildings.

Peter Sandorse of Phoenix Architects discussed some of the details of the changes to the building design that emerged from the subcommittee meeting. He said that gables and bays were added to help break up the facade. He also discussed vertical and horizontal siding as well as several potential color schemes that the subcommittee considered. He said that the use of yellow gives the building a softer appearance and reflects the color of nearby homes. He added that tree plantings on the side of the building will help bring down the size of the building.

ZBA member Greg McIntosh observed that the addition of gables on the front of the building seemed to increase the appearance of height. He also questioned why the front entry on the plan was so prominent.

Schomer explained that the idea was to draw attention to the center of the building and allow the wings to recede visually.

Landscape architect Elliot Brundage reviewed the updated plans including the red maples along the street. He discussed the walkway and retaining wall near the front entrance as well a some bench seating areas that were added. Some flowering trees were added to soften the facade and evergreens will be planted for screening along the sides of the building.

Brundage reviewed plans for seating areas and amenities in the rear of the building, including a fire pit and two grill stations.

Schomer said that he has been trying to get a meeting with the Traffic Advisory Committee.

It was agreed that the time for the board to render a decision would be extended as it is anticipated that several more meetings will be needed to wrap up the process.

There was no public testimony offered when Chairman David Hatfield opened the hearing to the public.

The hearing was continued to the ZBA’s Sept. 14 meeting.