Heart checks, ambulance tours, magic at Living Well Health Fair

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIED—Saturday, Aug. 12 dawned dry, warm and sunny—a perfect day for getting outside and attending not only Farmers Market at Hall Park on North Avenue but the Living Well Health Fair, held adjacent to it.

Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Smolinsky was pleased with the turnout.

“We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Town Hall and Farmers Market,” he said. “Market Manager AnnMarie Gallivan was very cooperative and welcoming to the Chamber for this event.”

Smolinsky noted how important it is for people to have access to information about valuable health services and said that Living Well benefits the community as a whole.

“Living well works in conjunction with eating well,” he commented, in reference to the food sold at Farmers Market.

About 20 exhibitors turned out for the event to showcase their services. The younger set enjoyed a magic show and obstacle course.

Atlantic Ambulance emergency medical technicians were on hand to give children vehicle tours.

Vendors included Move2Joy, Healthy Aging Physical Therapy, Holiday Travel, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Bay State Foot & Ankle, The Savings Bank, Optimal Health Solutions and others.

Sponsors included The Savings Bank, Wakefield Cooperative Bank, Beth Israel, Lahey Health and First Financial Trust.