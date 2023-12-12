WAKEFIELD — This past Wednesday, Walton students were lucky to be visited by award-winning musicians Alastair Moock and Reggie Harris for a performance of their program “Race and Song.”

Through songs like “Wade in the Water” and “This Little Light of Mine,” students learned about the civil rights movement and inspirational figures like John Lewis. The duo was also interviewed by Walton students for the school newspaper.

The program was generously sponsored by the Wakefield Educational Foundation.