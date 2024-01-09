Lifelong Patriots fan who enjoyed American History and trips to Maine

LYNNFIELD — Raymond L. Wormstead, of Lynnfield, formerly of Lynn passed away on Tuesday, January 2, at the age of 77 following a prolonged illness. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Judy (Roy); his daughters Adrienne Bell and her husband Matt and Amanda Wormstead. He also leaves his grandchildren Emilie and Erik Bell and his brother William Wormstead. He was predeceased by his sister Diane Beane. He also leaves his best friend from childhood, Harry Coppola where together they attended every Lynn Classical Thanksgiving football game.

Ray’s passion was his family and he took great pride in being a good provider, often working two or three jobs at a time. He was employed by the General Electric Company for many years before buying Jeffrey’s Package Store in Wakefield, which he owned until his retirement in late 2014, priding himself on rarely taking time off.

Ray was a lifelong Patriots fan, watching from his favorite seat in the house and enjoyed talking facts and statistics about the team. Ray’s younger years were spent enjoying and taking care of his prized Corvettes, which could often be seen at Nahant Beach where he met his wife Judy and listening to his music collection on his record player and eight track player. He never stopped enjoying his favorite “oldies” music. He enjoyed day trips to Maine while taking the scenic route and enjoying meals at some of his favorite restaurants including Woodman’s in Essex and The Farm Grill in Newton. As an adult, he found a passion for American History and soaked up the Boston Globe every morning. He would enthusiastically give any of his self-taught financial advice to anyone willing to listen. Ray was social in his own way and enjoyed hearing from old friends even if a lot of time had passed. In Ray’s later years he discovered a passion for shopping and watching Say Yes to the Dress with his beloved cat, Annie.

Ray’s services were private. There was a funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the MSPCA/Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Guestbook at www.solimine.com.