By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—On a windy Saturday, June 8 vendors at the annual Festival by the Lake had to hold tight to their tents erected on the Lower Common when gusts up to 30 mph threatened to take them down.

Fortunately, nothing went aloft and residents and out-of-towners enjoyed the bright, sunny day in spite of occasional thick, black clouds that threatened rain.

Sponsored by the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association and headed by Joe Harrington, the event drew over 1,000 people to the popular event.

“It’s been a good year for the Association,” said Harrington. “It’s something we look forward to every year. The weather forecast wasn’t favorable but it turned out to be a nice day.”

Harrington added that it’s always good to see the people who volunteer at the event.

More than a combined 100 crafters were on hand to sell their goods, and non-profits handed out literature and trinkets to spread the word about their organizations. Represented were the Lucius Beebe Library, Wakefield Alliance Against Violence, Mission of Deeds, Wakefield Farmers Market, Temple Emmanuel and First Parish Congregational Church, among many others.

Guitarist Steve Hurl took over the Bandstand and showcased his musical talents with a repertoire of crowd-pleasers.

Meanwhile, volunteers from the WCNA dished up hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages and drinks to a long line of hungry people of all ages.

Colleen Getty’s The Room to Write roster of authors who planned to speak about their latest works included Susan Sabbatelli, Regina Mouradian, Sally Chetwynd, Karin Gersch and Christine Ricci McNamee.

Proceeds from the event will be used for the maintenance and upkeep of Wakefield Center.