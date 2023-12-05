Forrest, Recene named Middlesex League All-Stars

By SOFIA BORDA

WAKEFIELD — “We’re gonna miss the bonds we made on this team the most,” remarked senior captain Molly Forrest after Wakefield girls’ soccer’s senior night game on Oct. 30. The team ended the season with a glorious 3-0 win against Arlington Catholic.After the ceremonial senior family photos, Wakefield locked in and brought their best onto the field. Within minutes, the team had obvious control of the match and kept the ball cinched in their possession. Wakefield kept the pressure on Woburn’s net with numerous attempts on the goal from offensive players and tremendous corner kicks from senior Lucia Stevenson and junior Shea Suntken.

Wakefield’s first goal came from the talented Stevenson with 15 minutes left in the first half. This powerful move created proper foreshadowing of what Wakefield had in store for the rest of the game.

Though Wakefield pretty much kept the action in Arlington Catholic’s half of the field, the defensive backbone held strong, with junior Megan Clark putting in the work to stay on top of the visiting offense. Moreover, senior goalkeeper Alexa Kelliher kept strong control of the field with assertive and clear communication to her team from the net.

This passionate optimism exhibited in the first half continued on in the second, being clearly showcased with a goal that can only be described as extraordinary: picture all of Wakefield’s offense in Arlington Catholic’s penalty area, each player trying to get a foot on the ball. Just as the Cougars thought they cleared the box, Suntken stopped the ball at the 18-yard line with a swift kick delivered to senior captain Fiona Recene for a graceful header into the net.

This play is a perfect example of not only the individual skill of each player on the team but how Wakefield works together to make such incredible moments happen. Though the team will most definitely be missing their seniors next year, the underclassmen make for a promising group to continue making great things happen. Spectators should particularly watch for junior Aliza Margolis, who exhibited excellent athleticism during the senior night game.

Wakefield’s third and final goal was scored with 15 minutes left in the second half by means of yet another unbelievable play. Stemming from a corner kick by Suntken, Arlington Catholic was yet again deluded with the notion that the ball had safely escaped their half of the field before senior Alexis Manzi cut the ball short at the top of the center circle and sent it right back into AC’s net.

Through tears after the game, captains Forrest and Recene shared their thoughts on the season.

“Although our record may not show it, this team was so great,” commented Recene. “We love every single one of the players.”

Forrest spoke for the whole group when she added, “This team was the closest team we’ve ever played with in the four years we played for the high school.”

Recene and Forrest were both recently named Middlesex League All-Stars.

Wakefield wishes the absolute best for the seniors on the girls’ varsity soccer team, Molly Forrest, Fiona Recene, Alexa Kelliher, Lucia Stevenson, Alexis Manzi and Julianna Heikkinen on whatever lies ahead for them.