93 US Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Robert N. “Skip” Surette, 93 of Tewksbury formerly of Wakefield sadly left us Tuesday, August 22.

Born in Wakefield, June 29, 1930 he was the son of the late Louis and Margaret (Malonson) Surette. Skip was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1949. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Skip was a retired Lineman for the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department. He played hockey and baseball in high school and was an avid woodworker.

Skip was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy “Dolly” (Hancox) Surette who died in 1976. He leaves behind his fiance of 41 years, Millie Bennett and her beloved family. He was the father of Linda Longo and her husband Sal of Somersworth, NH; Robert Surette and his wife Bette of Ayer; Brian Surette and Elaine Gentile of Hudson, NH; Brenda Surette of Tewksbury; and Michael Surette and his wife Missy of Nashua, NH. He was the brother of Mary Court of Auburn, NH; Lorraine Hinds of Rochester, NH; the late William “Bud” Surette and Phyllis Oxford. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert (Skip-Dad-Grampy-Great Grampy-Uncle Skip) was truly the center and anchor of such a large circle of family and friends. He will be missed more than words can express. The family is so grateful for everyone that was there for him when needed and would like to especially thank Sue Gilman for her care and concern during these times.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, August 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.