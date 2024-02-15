Prolific painter and artist

WAKEFIELD — Robert Francis Tierney died peacefully with his loving wife Frances by his side on February 13 at 89 years old. Bob was born on July 17, 1934 and was married to Frances for 68 years. Bob and Fran moved to Wakefield where they raised their family until he retired on Martha’s Vineyard. The most important thing in Bob’s life was his family who he treasured. He taught ballroom dancing and was a prolific painter and artist. He was a Sales Manager for Youngstown Steel and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Braman Dow Company of Boston. Above all, Bob was a faith-filled family man and gentle soul and a true gentleman.

Bob leaves his wife Frances A. Tierney (Brett) from Charlestown and his brother Ron Tierney and his wife Anne from Quincy and Bonita Springs, FL. He is survived by his five children: Robert C. Tierney and wife Darlene of Burlington; Robin Mickolsz and husband Bob of Wakefield; Patrice Looby and her husband Patrick of Wakefield; Erin Doane and her husband Paul of Gloucester; and Shauna Tierney formerly of Wakefield. Bob also leaves 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Church for Masses to be said in Bob’s name. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.