WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Public Schools will welcome students back on Thursday, September 5. In preparation for the start of the school year, additional safety measures will be introduced in the area of Farm Street and Hemlock Road.

Construction continues on the new Wakefield Memorial High School and Northeast Metro Tech buildings, and the safety of students, staff, construction teams, and commuters is a top priority. The following modifications will be made to improve travel in the area:

• The crosswalk on Farm Street, between its intersections with Old Nahant and Hemlock Roads, will feature a new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB). This will enhance the crossing’s visibility and alert motorists that pedestrians are present.

• An additional crossing guard will be hired to assist High School students during arrival and dismissal times.

• Two temporary speed tables will be installed on Farm Street and an additional speed table will be installed on Hemlock Road. These will be used to calm traffic speeds in the school zone.

• School Zone road markings will be refreshed.

• A speed trailer will be placed in the area so motorists are aware of their speeds versus the posted speed limit.

As the school year begins, remember to keep an eye out for students throughout town walking, biking, rolling, and taking the bus. The town wishes all our students a great year ahead!