DIGITAL SIGNS are in place warning drivers of the four-way stop sign coming to Salem and Pleasant streets starting Aug. 9. (Mark Sardella Photos)

WAKEFIELD — The intersection of Pleasant and Salem streets will be converted from a two-way stop to a four-way stop effective Tuesday, August 8.

Additional signage is in place to alert drivers to the new traffic pattern.

After a review of the intersection’s crash data and sightline visibility measurements, the Traffic Advisory Committee recommended that stop signs be added to the Salem Street approaches in order to increase safety at the site.

The Town Council voted to accept the recommendation at their meeting on July 10, 2023.

This recommendation was initiated by residents and taken under consideration by the Advisory Committee.

As things have stood for years, only traffic traveling on Pleasant Street encounters “Stop” signs when approaching the intersection. Salem Street traffic does not have to stop.

Police Lt. Joseph Anderson, who chairs the TAC, cited the crash history at the intersection, noting that there were 11 accidents between 2015 and 2019, including several with significant injuries.

He also cited issues with sight lines for vehicles approaching the intersections, noting that measurements showed that the sight lines at several points fell short of accepted minimum distances.

Anderson did acknowledge that adding a 4-way stop would probably increase traffic backups at times, but said that he would prefer to see a line of cars queuing up than more accidents.

He said that the town will post temporary “Stop Ahead” warning signs on Salem Street to alert approaching motorists to the new “Stop” signs. He said that the change will also be publicized on social media and elsewhere ahead of the change. Officers will also monitor the intersection for a period of time to ensure compliance.

The Town Council vote was unanimous to approve the TAC’s recommendation to make the intersection a 4-way stop.

If you would like to discuss a traffic- or parking-based concern, connect with the Traffic Advisory Committee and learn about the review process at www.wakefield.ma.us/traffic-advisory-committee.