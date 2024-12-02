By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD – In an emotional statement of gratitude, School Committee member Eileen Colleran thanked the Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) for support after her daughter was diagnosed on the autism spectrum, at the School Committee meeting Tuesday, November 26.

“Ever since then I’ve felt a connection with the SEPAC,” she said. “If you’re not a parent of a child with disabilities, you don’t understand.”

She is also the School Committee liaison to SEPAC.

Her feelings dovetail with SEPAC’s mission “to promote awareness of Special Education services and be a source of information for families,” in accordance with state and federal laws and initiatives, iterated by SEPAC head Ann Herzog at the meeting.

“A person with disabilities is defined by the Individuals with Disabilities Act as a person with physical or mental impairments which hinder one or more life activities and ensures education for those children. Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way detracts the rights of individuals to participate in and contribute to society. Education is an essential part of the policy of equal opportunity.

“At SEPAC we want to provide support. Our goal is to continue to be a source of information and support for families. We have walked the path ourselves. Every family’s journey is different and unique because disabilities come up at different stages in each child’s life. It can be a life changing event, but can be a rewarding experience as we see students make progress even though things may happen at a late stage in a child’s life. You get to see your child face the world with incredible courage. Dozens take the extra step to see our children achieve their goals.”

She also highlighted some SEPAC recent and planned events like a discussion with Special Education Director Rosie Galvin about the new format for Individual Education Plans and a similar one scheduled for January. “We are fortunate to have an understanding professional staff that supports our students,” Herzog said.

School Committee member Kevin Fontanella interjected, “It’s great the district is educating people about the new IEP form. I know it’s different. How is that going?”

Herzog answered, “We haven’t heard from parents yet, but it’s organized more like a graphic organizer, which makes it easier to understand. I haven’t had personal experience with it, but will inform you when I do.”

In introducing herself to the School Committee she dispelled the misconception she works for the School Department. “I am a volunteer,” she said, adding that she will be leaving SEPAC in a few years when the youngest of her four children, now in 9th grade, graduates high school.

In more pointed remarks, she also told the members all or nothing policies like the requirement for students to not have cell phones in classes at the Galvin Middle School can be considered “ableist,” or discriminatory against people with disabilities. “There’s confusion about giving a child a cell phone and access to social media,” she said. “There’s a difference. Devices can be a resource for children with disabilities and are important tools of communication for children with disabilities. Many use devices as life-saving medical devices or life-changing communication devices. If a student has an accommodation but there’s a universal ban, the student may feel singled out, which contradicts the accommodation.”

Another area of concern is how plans to dismantle the federal Department of Education in the new presidential administration will affect students with disabilities.

Herzog also brought up a recent expose in the Boston Globe about legal settlements families have made with school districts on SPED services, including Wakefield. “What is of concern to us is the language that parents and their representatives not disseminate information via the internet or social media or to their SEPAC,” she said. “It runs counter to the spirit of SPED laws which encourage families to share information with each other.”

In discussion Fontanella acknowledged the non-disclosure agreements can be used to silence people as opposed to just protecting privacy.

“SEPAC has been a place for parents to go to share issues they’ve been struggling with and grapple with the meaning of a diagnosis and figure out how to make school more accessible,” Superintendent Doug Lyons added. “I appreciate your being tough on us. You give us the unvarnished truth as to what needs to change. That can be hard for people to hear, but it’s the feedback we need.”