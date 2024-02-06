WAKEFIELD — The WMHS Senior Night Committee is organizing the 7th Annual Senior Night Experience, whose purpose is to provide a safe, substance-free celebration directly following the Senior Prom.

Senior Night is a supervised, all-night event that provides our grads an opportunity to celebrate in a safe and sober environment.

The statistics are alarming – more teenagers die of alcohol-related incidents during the three months surrounding graduation than at any other time of year.

On Wednesday, May 29 after the prom, graduates will be bused to Dave and Busters in Woburn for an exciting all-night celebration that our graduates will remember for the rest of their lives! Students will enjoy a substance free party that will include Dave & Buster’s games and activities, entertainment, baby animal petting zoo, henna & airbrush tattoo artists, music, great food, and cash & prizes.

Last year, WMHS Senior Night was a resounding success with over 90 percent of the Senior Class participating. “I wish I could do it again! I had so much fun and made a lot of special memories,” stated a 2023 WMHS grad. Another grad stated, “I was a little skeptical, but when we arrived, it was better than what we anticipated. It was a lot of fun! They had really cool activities like a petting zoo and cash cube and everyone was smiling and having a good time. It might have even been more fun than the prom!”

For parents, Senior Night provides a peace of mind. One mother of a graduating senior stated, “As a parent, I was thrilled the prom house tradition ended. I was able to go to sleep that night without a worry. I am so grateful, thank you!”

Community support and generosity will help ensure the success of our 7th annual WMHS Senior Night for the nearly 200 graduating seniors.

The committee needs help to continue to shift the culture, and guarantee this night is exciting and special for our youth.

The cost is approximately $100 per student ($20,000) but it will be free of charge to the Class of 2024.

For more information about Senior Night, including common Q&A, how to volunteer or make tax deductible donations or prizes, a list of our sponsors, please visit www.wakefieldseniornight.com