MEMBERS of the Wakefield High girls’ cross country team have been promoting the Turkey Trot around town. Runners can sign up on runsignup.com. (Courtesy Photo)

It’s cross country season and it is not uncommon to see members of the WMHS teams running all around town training for their races. Lately, you may have seen the boys and girls teams actually walking around town in support of the upcoming Turkey Trot and Kids Fun Run, hosted by the Wakefield Cross Country and Track and Field Boosters on Thanksgiving morning.

The student athletes set out with flyers in hand and went to local businesses asking for help with fundraising and attracting race participants. They were very successful in getting race flyers up and displayed in many area establishments and they turned the event into a fun team bonding activity. Proceeds from this event support WMHS cross country teams as well as the spring and winter track and field programs. Anyone interested in participating in the Turkey Trot can visit the race page by going to: runsignup.com, clicking on the ‘find a race’ tab and searching ‘Wakefield.’