WAKEFIELD — Community members have likely noticed that the figures from the Upper Common’s Soldiers and Sailors Monument have been missing since the restoration project began last fall. Over the last year, teams from Daedalus Inc. have been meticulously restoring the 122 year old structure which included the removal of the lower military figures so that they could be cleaned and damaged elements reconstructed. This week, teams were on site to begin the reinstallation process. A rededication is planned once work is complete.

Created by artist and Civil War Veteran Melzar Hunt Mosman, the sixty-foot granite monument was unveiled to the Town on June 17, 1902 with great fanfare. According to the Wakefield Historical Society, it “was dedicated to the memory of the men who fought and died in the Civil War, but, in the four figures naval, infantry, artillery and cavalry surrounding the column, it has come to symbolize the generations of men and women from this town who have served their country in the armed services.”

Learn more about the monument and restoration project at wakefield.ma.us/civil-war.