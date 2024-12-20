By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Solect Energy of Hopkinton has been awarded the contract to install solar panels and related equipment on the roof of the Galvin Middle School. The contract was approved unanimously by the Town Council this week.

The project consists of the installation of a 420kW photovoltaic (solar panel) system on the Galvin Middle School roof.

The Galvin Middle School was identified as a priority location for solar retrofit due the building size and orientation.

The Nov. 16 Regular Town Meeting appropriated $571,812 for the project. The $571,812 will be mingled with $204,600 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $200,000 from the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department to fund the $976,412 project. If an application for a tax credit of $292,800 is approved, the town appropriation would drop to $279,012.

The installation will consist of 874 solar panels, which the town will own. It is estimated that the project will pay for itself in four years through energy savings.

The Galvin Middle School was built solar ready and the conduits for solar are already in place.

The contract with Solect Energy was reviewed by Town Counsel Thomas Mullen and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio.

Town Council chairman Michael McLane has been a strong advocate for the Galvin solar project. He noted at this week’s Town Council meeting that the contract matches everything in the article that was approved by Town Meeting in November. He said that Solect also agreed to provide a video monitor to track energy generation and savings from the solar array in real time.

It is anticipated that the Galvin Solar installation will be operational by the end of the school year, if not sooner.

According to its web site, “Solect Energy has been a prominent name in the Northeast energy industry for over a decade.” The company has worked with commercial, nonprofit and municipal entities on solar installations.

The Town Council voted 6-0 to authorize chairman Michael McLane to sign the contract with Solect Energy.