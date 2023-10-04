By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The developer that would like to build a 12-unit 40B housing development at the end of Stark Avenue got an earful from neighbors and the Town Council at a meeting on Monday night.

Attorney Paul Haverty told the Town Council that his client, developer Scott Green, has filed an eligibility letter with MassHousing seeking approval for the 40B project. Once approved by MassHousing, Green can file with the Wakefield Zoning Board of Appeals, Haverty explained.

Massachusetts General Law Chapter 40B allows projects with at least 25 percent affordable units to circumvent certain local zoning regulations.

Green would like to build four townhouses on the 1.7 acre site by extending Stark Avenue, a dead end, by 320 feet. There would be three units in each building.

Civil Engineer and project manager Peter Blaisdell noted that there is a nearby wetland, adding that storm runoff would be handled by an on-site stormwater management system.

Andrew Jones of Phoenix Architects displayed examples showing what each townhouse would look like.

A site visit conducted on Sept. 8 was attended by many town officials, including Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio, Town Engineer William Renault, the Conservation Agent and Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan is very concerned about placing a new development at the end of Stark Avenue, which is a long, narrow, dead-end street. He noted that the site is difficult for emergency vehicles to access and is prone to flooding. He would like all units to be equipped with sprinklers if the project moves forward.

Another concern is for stormwater runoff from the site. It was also noted that the street is served by a very old water main which may have to be replaced if the project is built.

Neighbors and abutters speaking during public participation cited numerous issues, including flooding, parking, traffic and public safety concerns with getting fire apparatus down the street.

Lance Kelly, a direct abutter living at 59 Stark Ave., warned that residents who resist smaller developments need to understand that if a developer can’t get a smaller project approved, he can just go to MassHousing for approval of an even larger 40B development. (Green withdrew an earlier, smaller plan for Stark Avenue after drawing resistance from the ZBA, town officials and abutters.)

Tow Councilor Edward Dombroski expressed his opposition to the current 40B proposal observing that it “doesn’t fit at all in this neighborhood.” He noted that Stark Avenue is a mature, narrow street with single-family homes. The proposed development, he suggested, would be like creating a whole new neighborhood on the street. He said that the residents were right to be concerned about the changes that the development would bring to the character of the neighborhood. He said that residents who bought homes in the neighborhood deserve to have its character maintained.

Dombroski contended that although two parking spaces are proposed for each unit, on-street parking would be inevitable, further narrowing the street.

Town Councilor Anne Danehy suggested that the only one who benefits from projects like the one proposed are the developers. She called the proposal “dangerous” and “not kind or respectful to the neighbors.”

Town Councilor Michael McLane concurred with the previous comments, adding that Nahant Street is already a mess. He asked that the developer consider downsizing the project.

Attorney Haverty said that he appreciated the feedback, calling Chapter 40B “a balancing of issues of local concern vs. the regional need for affordable housing.”