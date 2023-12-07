WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team recently held their annual banquet to celebrate an historic season in which the team went undefeated, 6-0, in the regular season to win the Middlesex League Freedom Division title before going on to win the Div. 2B state championship and the Div. 2 All State championship.

The Warriors celebrated their seniors, announced new captains for next year and congratulated the five league All-Stars.

Junior Lily Sallee earned the team’s Kelly Ledoux-Walsh MVP Award. She was a Freedom Division and All-Conference All-Star for Wakefield this year.

Also earning All-Star nods were senior captains Charlotte O’Neil and Julia Welch, junior Grace Brackett and sophomore Liza Bangston.

O’Neil, Welch and Lexi Yianacopolus handed leadership responsibilities over to next year’s captains: Brackett, Sallee and Maeve Schermerhorn.

“It was a great banquet to end an absolutely magical season,” said head coach Karen Barrett.