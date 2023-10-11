By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD – Examples of risky behavior by middle and high school students are abating, according to the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey presented to the School Committee at their meeting last night.

“There are some concerning data points, but a lot is trending in the right direction,” Director of Wellness and Athletic Director Brendan Kent said.

“There’s a lot of positive data,” Health and Human Services Assistant Director and Youth Council advisor Catherine Dhingra added. “It’s been trending down for a while.”

The survey was conducted in April, as it has been in odd numbered years since 2017. Students answer anonymously on action in the month before the survey.

At the high school, 10 percent of students reported binge drinking compared to 15 percent in 2021 and 22 percent in 2017. Eleven percent reported marijuana use, down from 16 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2017. One percent reported misuse of prescription drugs, stable from 1 percent in 2021 and down from 7 percent in 2017, but use of e-cigarettes ticked up from 16 percent in 2021 to 18 percent this year, but still down from 35 percent in 2017.

New data from Middlesex League schools, including Reading and Melrose, indicate 10 percent reported binge drinking, 11 percent marijuana use, 1 percent misuse of prescription drugs and 15 percent e-cigarette use.

At Galvin Middle School, 3 percent of students reported alcohol use, stable from, 2021 and down from 5 percent in 2017; 2 percent reported use of e-cigarette use, down from 3 percent in 2021 and 10 percent in 2017 and 1 percent reported marijuana use, down from 3 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2017.

Two percent of Middlesex League Middle School students reported using alcohol and 1 percent for both e-cigarette and marijuana use.

The frequency of on-line bullying at the High School was 10 percent, down from 12 percent in 2021 and 15 percent in 2017, while the frequency of in-school bullying was 8 percent, down from 10 percent in 2021 and 15 percent in 2017. Nine percent of Middlesex League students reported on-line bullying, 6 percent in-school bullying.

At Galvin the frequency of on-line bullying was 11 percent, down from 25 percent in 2021 and 26 percent in 2017, while the frequency of in-school bullying was 19 percent, down from 26 percent in 2021 and 38 percent in 2017. Eight percent of Middlesex League students reported on-line bullying, 17 percent in-school bullying.

At Wakefield Memorial High, 13 percent of students reported contemplating suicide, up from 12 percent in 2021 and identical to 13 percent in 2017. Two percent reported attempting suicide, down from 3 percent in 2021 and 4 percentin 2017. Ten percent of Middlesex League students reported contemplating suicide, 2 percent attempting it.

At Galvin 11 percent of students reported contemplating suicide, down from 19 percent in 2021 and 14 percent in 2017, while 4 percent reported attempting suicide, up from 3 percent in 2021 and identical to 4 percent in 2017. Seven percent of Middlesex League students reported contemplating suicide, 2 percent attempting it.

Dhingra said the various trends are related. Contemplating or attempting suicide can be a result of bullying and lead to substance use and some substance abuse is attempted suicide.

Kent called the percentage of suicide attempts still problematic, but at least falling.

Once collected and correlated, the data becomes a basis for programming to promote and enhance social and emotional learning and safe behavior. “The survey is used to identify trends and strategies to keep our youth healthy,” Dhingra said. “We take the data seriously to come up with strategies.”

Strategies used to address substance abuse include incorporating information into curricula and making students and parents aware of issues through a High School Senior Night, subtitled Changing the Post-Prom Culture in Wakefield, and Parent University.

Strategies to address bullying also include incorporating information into curricula and providing counseling. High School Director of Guidance David Robinson reported adding adjustment counselors at the school, support for LGBTQ+ students and expanding the Bridge Program to help students returning to school after long term absences adjust. High School Assistant Principal Joseph Mullaney feels the drop in risky behavior “comes down to the education we’re providing.”

A possible strategy to deal with suicide could be Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention programs.

Kent reported health education is now taught at 10 grade levels, as opposed to three when he started work in Wakefield and uses a set curriculum. “We’ve done a lot over the years to address substance abuse and health teachers have done a good job of collaborating with the Guidance Department,” he said. “A lot of students aren’t aware of the resources they have in school.”

He feels extracurricular activities are a protective factor, while the report indicates increases in students feeling they have a teacher or other adult in school they can talk to if they have a problem. At the high school 75% of students reported that, compared to 68 percent in 2021. At Galvin 75 percent reported that, up from 59 percent in 2021. Sixty six percent of Middlesex League high school students reported having a teacher or other adult they could talk to. Sixty three percent of middle school students reported that.

Robinson elaborated a side issue of students having an adult they can talk to is getting them to feel comfortable reporting a friend is in trouble. “They may feel fine, but may have a friend who isn’t and is struggling,” he said. “It’s crucial. Often a friend is the first to find out.”

He wants students to know although that friend may be mad at them in the short run, the benefits of reporting a problem outweigh that.