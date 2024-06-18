Loved cooking and caring for others

surrounded by family. She was born on April 25, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Philip and Juliette (Chasse) Plourde. Raised in Van Buren, ME, Susan was a graduate of Van Buren High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, ME. She continued as a dedicated nurse throughout her career which included many years at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. A Wakefield resident for the past 46 years, she spent many summer vacations at Long Lake in northern ME. Susan was a selfless individual who devoted all of her time to caring for others, loved cooking and spending time with her family.

Susan was the beloved wife of Richard A. Calabrese and the loving mother of Craig R. Calabrese and his wife Jennifer; Julie C. Ross and her husband Ed; and Mark M. Calabrese and his wife Nicole. She was the devoted grandmother of Alexa, Lauren, Jack, Lily and Nolan; and sister of John (Suzanne) Plourde; Charles (Linda) Plourde; and the late Marcia (Eddie) Capeless.

Private funeral services were held at the McDonald Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at brightfocus.org. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.