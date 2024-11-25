By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

COHASSET — The postseason run came to an end for the Northeast Metro Tech boys’ soccer team on Nov. 14 as they lost, 5-2, at Cohasset in the MIAA Division 4 quarterfinals on a chilly evening.

With the loss, the 8th-seeded Knights ended a terrific season at 15-1-4 as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Top-seeded Cohasset, meanwhile, won the state semifinal game on Nov. 19, 2-1, in overtime against East Boston and topped Lynnfield in the state championship game, 3-2 on Saturday at Curry College in Milton.

The Skippers scored the game’s first two goals as they led Northeast wire-to-wire.

Nathan Askjaer had the first one on a breakaway in the 13th minute. Cam Casey then made it 2-0 off a rebound on a shot by Ty Rudnik on the right side of the Knights net a few minutes later.

Northeast got on the scoreboard with 18:15 remaining in the first half as Jesus Martinez scored.

The Knights had a great chance to tie it when they were awarded a penalty shot with 9:10 remaining in the half on a foul in the box. However, Gustavo Texiera’s shot hit the crossbar, enabling the Skippers to go to the half up 2-1.

In the ninth minute of the second half, Askjaer made it 3-1 with a great shot from 25 -yards out that found the top right corner.

Martinez cut the lead to one again in the 57th minute, unassisted, but the Skippers were then able to pull away late.

Casey increased the lead to two with 20:40 left scoring on a crossing pass from Michael Sheehan.

Casey then got his hat trick in the game’s final minute on a chip pass from Askjaer from the left side.

Cohasset goalie Wylie Gardiner made three saves while Knights goalkeeper, Matt Morales, made four stops.

“They are very sound from top to bottom,” said Knights head coach Mike Shaw, who also noted the two Skipper star players. “Casey lifted the play of his team and Askjaer has a lot of speed. Both are good strikers.”

Shaw felt the final score was very deceiving.

“This was a fun game to watch and the score definitely does not indicate how close this game was,” he pointed out. “We had a shot in the second half that hit the post and could have changed the game. I was very proud of the way our team played.”