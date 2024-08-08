ON SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 1929, speedboat races drew a huge crowd to Wakefield for the “Outboard Motor Regatta,” sponsored by the Wakefield Expansion Board (a precursor of the Chamber of Commerce). An estimated crowd of 20,000 packed the Common and lined the shores of Lake Quannapowitt for the 5-hour event in which 45 racers participated. The Item reported that Harold Hill, owner of Hill’s Boathouse, placed his facility at the disposal of the Expansion Board for the day’s event. Wes Parker’s fried clam stand at the head of the Lake sent sandwiches, cake, potato chips and hot coffee for the organizers and participants. The Daily Item reporter also observed that, “Probably the Common itself and the boathouse never saw such extensive smoking among women folk. Girls and women of all ages could be seen puffing away on their cigarettes.”