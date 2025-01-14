By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio waited until the very end of last night’s Town Council meeting to drop the big news: he has decided to retire as the town’s chief executive officer.

Maio was appointed on May 12, 2008 as only the second person to hold the title of Town Administrator in the history of the town of Wakefield. He succeeded Wakefield’s first Town Administrator, the late Thomas P. Butler, who retired after serving the town for 34 years.

An attorney, Maio had previously served on the Board of Selectmen and on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Maio cited family considerations as the motivation for his decision to retire at this time.

“As the Council is aware and after discussions with my wife and family, I will retire as Wakefield’s Town Administrator as of July 3rd, 2025,” Maio said. “My family is growing with our fourth grandchild coming this spring and I want to focus on them, my parents who are still with us, and spend more time with my wife Jean (whose birthday is today, so I am missing it yet again).

“I just want the public to know that this position has been and will forever be the professional honor of my life,” Maio continued. “It is such a labor of love and I have been so blessed to work with a tremendous team of town employees who deeply care about Wakefield and I would stack them up against any community in the world.

“I have also enjoyed wonderful support from the citizens in town especially those who volunteer their time to make Wakefield a better place for all. Now, much will be said I am sure, but for now I would just like to offer my deepest appreciation to this and past Town Councils, Finance Committees, School committees, town employees, especially my department heads a few of whom were here tonight and of course Sherri (Dalton) for all their support.

“It has been such an honor to serve with you all. Over the next six months or so, we have a lot to do and I will be with you all every step of the way. Thank you!”

While acknowledging there will be plenty of time for board members to wish Maio well, Town Councilor Jonathan Chines took the opportunity to be the first.

“Those of us on the Town Council have seen that you put your heart and soul into this job every single day,” Chines said. “Both as a member of the Town Council and personally as resident, having a chance to work with you has been an absolute blessing and joy for the last six years that I have been on the Town Council.”

Town Councilor John Carney, who was a member of the 2008 Board of Selectmen that hired Maio as Town Administrator, recalled the words of his colleague, the late James Good, on Maio’s hiring.

“It was the best thing we ever did,” Carney said, quoting Good.