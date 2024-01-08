WAKEFIELD — DPW crews and a depleted corps of private contractors worked over the weekend to keep town streets clear during the first real winter storm in two years.

Nine inches of snow fell during the late Saturday-all day Sunday weather event, which was actually divided into two distinct storms. The first brought a wet, heavy snow that wound down mid-morning Sunday. The second, beginning in the early afternoon, brought a dryer, fluffier snow because it was so cold.

“This was a good one to knock some of the rust off,” said DPW Director Joseph Conway. “You want to get some of your memory muscle back. Everyone did a good job, and we’ll only get better.”

It has been awhile since Wakefield dealt with a snow like this and the local storm force did well when the loss of contractors is factored in. One longtime private plow driver in his 70s retired. Insurance rates, the cost of vehicles and the wear and tear on trucks and other pieces of equipment have proven “a little challenging” for all communities in the area, Conway explained, but the local DPW handled things well.

Plow routes were reworked and about 40 town-owned pieces were used to battle this storm, with 22 contractors assisting DPW employees. The contractors were called in at midnight as Saturday turned into Sunday and worked until 7 last night. The Highway Department began pretreating streets around 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 11 p.m. all DPW personnel reported for duty.

Three pieces went down during the fight to clear streets and sidewalks, which continued this morning. The DPW’s Fleet Division members “were fantastic” and got the equipment back in service quickly.

Conway hoped that today’s sun would melt some of the snow as a warmer storm bringing rain and wind is expected in the next couple of days.

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast over the weekend, and icy roads made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina.

The Northeast snow came as a Sierra Nevada storm packing heavy snow shut down a stretch of interstate Saturday and briefly knocked out power to tens of thousands in Reno, Nevada.

More than 11,000 electric customers in California were without power Sunday afternoon.

Some communities in Massachusetts had recorded more than a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 13,000 electric customers in the state were without power Sunday afteroon.

Hundreds of flights at Logan International Airport were delayed or canceled Sunday according to tracking website FlightAware.

Snow totals were lower for coastal communities, with Boston reporting just a few inches. Snow was expected to continue throughout the day.

In Cambridge, where snowfall was lighter, residents quickly ventured out.

“I think it’s funny because everyone’s been freaking out about it,” said Alison Conley, 26, a consultant. “We’ve been betting as to how much snow we’re actually going to have and it’s looking like not that much is going to stick.”

Conley, who was out walking her dog Sunny, said the possibility that climate change is contributing to relatively warmer winter days in the region — the temperature in Boston is expected to be in the 50s on Wednesday, melting much of the snow — is a concern.

“I think it’s super alarming,” she said. “It is very weird, but, I don’t know, from a selfish side it’s like kind of nice to not have snow.”

The storm reached into Maine with snow totals of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) in some places — with locally higher amounts over southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. Wind gusts up 35 mph could add to blowing and drifting snow. Moderate to heavy snow was expected to continue in Vermont, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches and winds gusting to 35 mph.

Ice arrived early Saturday in some western North Carolina and southern Virginia areas, ranging from a fine coating to around a quarter-inch (6 millimeters).

Forecasters also warned of another Northeast storm Tuesday into Wednesday that is expected to drop heavy rain on already saturated ground. They warned of possible flooding and coastal flooding and a threat of damaging winds that could topple trees and power lines.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.