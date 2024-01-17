ALLY HOUGHTON, right, Marketing Coordinator at The Savings Bank and program manager for the 1st Educational Savings Branch of The Savings Bank, testified at a Joint Committee on Education public hearing in support of H.4199, An Act relative to personal financial literacy, along with, from left, State Representative Ryan Hamilton; Jodie Gerulaitis, VP Community Relations, Country Bank; Julie Beckham, AVP Financial Education, Development & Strategy Officer, Rockland Trust; and Jim Curran, Program Manager, Cape Cod Five. The bill targets the expansion of financial literacy education in Massachusetts.