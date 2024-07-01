WAKEFIELD — The Lynch Construction Unknowns got back into the win column on Friday night at Moulton Park by defeating the Slappers 5-2.

Unknown’s starting hurler, Tom Caron, stymied the Slap with a dizzy array of pitches for his first ever Twi League complete game victory.

The Orange leadoff hitter, Matt Elwell, got the scoring going in the bottom of the 1st inning. Elwell, the St. Joseph College of Maine freshman, worked a walk off Slapper starter Everett and promptly stole second base. Brett Maloney moved Elwell to third on an infield groundout and Elwell later scored on an infield error.

The Question Marks, who are celebrating their 40th year of Twi League existence this season, expanded the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Elwell ripped a single to lead off the inning but was erased on a pickoff from Everett. Luke Martin then took a free pass to first on a walk and sprinted around to third base on a Maloney double to centerfield. The Unknown’s cleanup hitter, Kevin Murray, then followed with a sharp single to right center field that plated Martin and Maloney for a 3-0 lead.

The Orange ran the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the 5th. Murray launched a ball to centerfield that hit the Gulf Stream and carried over the Slap centerfielder’s head for a double. Chris Alden then smacked a single to left field with Murray stopping at third base. This set up “Wubby” Power to thread a ball up the middle for an RBI single for the home team’s fifth run of the game.

Caron had cruised through the first six innings, spinning a gem of only four hits and was getting stronger by the late innings as he continued to baffle the Slapper hitters.

It was the top of the 7th inning when The Slap finally were able to break through against Caron. The Orange ace got the first two batters out, but then Everett collected his second hit of the game. Brian Tartarini followed by beating out a dying infield single. Caron then plunked Jay Cross to load the bases with two outs. Slap leadoff hitter, Steve Wesley, sliced a line drive past shortstop area to score Everett and Tartarini to cut the score to 5-2.

Caron shook off the damage and induced the next hitter to ground out to third base to end the game and give Caron his complete game victory.

The Unknowns improved to 2-2 with the win – now tied for 3rd in the Twi with the Loafers – while the Slappers fell to 0-3.

The Brewers and Highlife – the top two teams in the standings – will square up tonight at Moulton. The Slappers and Expos (1-2) will also meet tonight at Walsh Field. All Twi games start at 6 p.m. in the regular season.

Tomorrow night’s doubleheader will feature a Slapper-Expo rematch at Moulton and the Loafers vs. the Unknowns at Walsh.