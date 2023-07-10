WAKEFIELD — The Unknowns bounced back after a heart-breaking, 3-2 loss to the Slappers on Thursday by shutting down the Expos 3-1 on Friday night at Walsh Field.

Brett Maloney had the difference maker when he tripled in two runs in the fourth inning, and Chris Porter threw two shutout middle innings for the win. The victory improves the Orange’s record to 3-2 in Twi League action.

The Expos jumped on the scoreboard first against Unknowns starter Chris Power. Erich Hickey led off with a single and promptly stole second base. Following a Danny O’Brien out, Nick Roberto slashed a line drive past the Unknown’s right fielder for a double scoring Hickey. After a Nick Knowles out, newly acquired Zach Thomas bounced a slow roller to third baseman Scott Elwell who threw it wide of first base. First Baseman Porter retrieved the ball against the fence and spun around and threw a perfect throw to Kevin Murray at the plate to tag out Roberto who was trying to score on the overthrow.

Expos starting pitcher Colby Lee was dazzling through the first three innings, not allowing a single hit, until the top the fourth when the Question Marks finally figured out his funky delivery. Sean Alexander was the first runner to get on against Lee when he beat out an infield single. “Wub” Power followed Alexander with a sharp line drive hit up the middle to put two men on base. Maloney then unleashed a long drive down the right field line that rolled to the fence, allowing Alexander and Power to score and put the Orange up 2-1. It didn’t take long to make it 3-1, as Lee spiked the next pitch and Maloney scrambled home, sliding short of the plate to elude the catcher’s tag, and then bounced up to touch home for the extra run.

The Unknown’s relievers; Porter and closer Tommy Caron minimized the Expos over the next three innings and got outstanding defense from veteran shortstop Geoff Eriksen who showed he still has a few tricks left in him to secure the Orange’s third win of the season.

The Unknowns are now tied for first place with the Brewers (3-1) and Highlife (3-1). Results of the Highlife vs. Loafers (1-2) game on Friday were not available at press time.

It’s a big week for the Twi League as each of the six teams will play twice.

The Brewers and Unknowns will play tonight, 6 p.m. at Moulton. The Highlife will meet the Slappers (1-2) tomorrow night, 6 p.m. at Walsh Field. The Brewers will play the Expos tomorrow night, 6 p.m. at Moulton. The Loafers vs. Slappers, Expos vs. Loafers and Highlife vs. Unknowns will complete the week from Wednesday to Friday with each game starting at 6 p.m. at Moulton