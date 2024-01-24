Amazing cook, avid bingo player and enjoyed the beach

WAKEFIELD — Virginia H. “Ginger” (Keller) Adams, 76, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose passed away on January 20. Ginger was the loving wife of the late James Adams, Sr.

Ginger was the beloved mother of Debra Evangelista and her husband Peter of Wakefield and James Adams Jr. and his wife Sharon of Woburn. Cherished grandmother to James Adams III and his wife Stephanie and John Evangelista. Great grandmother to James Adams IV, Wyatt Adams and Aislynn Adams. Also survived by her loving sister, Cecelia Colella.

No doubt her proudest accomplishment was raising her two children. After they were grown, Ginger returned to school and earned her degree in Business. She worked in sales for many years before her retirement.

Ginger was an amazing cook, an avid bingo player and enjoyed the beach, especially her trips to Old Orchard Beach. Her happiest moments were spent with her children and grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, January 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginger’s memory to the Wakefield Food Pantry at wakefieldfoodpantry.org. To sign online condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.