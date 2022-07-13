By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — “Wake-Up,” Wakefield’s substance abuse prevention coalition, is one of the most successful in the state, according to Catherine Dhingra. The Wake-Up coordinator appeared at Monday’s Town Council meeting via Zoom to provide a an update on the coalition’s work.

Wake-Up (Wakefield Unified Prevention Coalition) is a group of concerned community members, providers, public officials, youth and parents. The group uses proven strategies to address and reduce the unique community factors that contribute to high-risk behavior in youth and promotes the development of healthy Wakefield youth and families. WAKE-UP has over fifty members with a regular meeting attendance of at least 15-20 people.

Wake-Up was formed in 2011 by the Wakefield Health Department, Wakefield Police Department, Wakefield Public Schools and concerned residents, Dhingra reminded the Town Council. In September 2013, Wake-Up was awarded the competitive Drug Free Communities grant, a five year contract totaling $625,000. This grant was renewed in 2018, for a second five-year contract.

Dhingra reviewed some data from local youth behavior surveys that showed that downward trends in risky behavior correlated with increased perception of harm from such behaviors. She also talked about other protective factors that lead youth to make healthy choices. She discussed the coalition’s approach to primary prevention, treatment and recovery. Spending more on prevention, she noted, can reduce the cost of addressing substance abuse later.

Eliot Community Human Services, Dhingra noted, is instrumental in some of the strategies that Wake-Up uses in its work, including recovery coaches, a jail diversion clinician, and emergency behavioral health crisis services.. The Bridge Recovery Center in Malden also provides substance abuse recovery services for those age 18 and older. The Interface Referral Service provides free mental health and wellness services to local residents via a confidential helpline.

Dhingra discussed school-based diversion programs for students caught using substances, including one-on-one counseling and classes. She also talked bout primary prevention strategies in the schools, such as health classes and curriculum designed to reduce risk factors for substance abuse. She added that Parent University has provided education in this regard to parents.

Dhingra also noted that the Wakefield Health and Human Services Department has a new Social Services Coordinator position.

Also appearing via Zoom to support Dhingra’s work with Wake-Up were Board of Health member Laurel Gourville and Wake-Up Youth Action Team member Alexis Manzi.

Town Councilor Anne Danehy stressed the importance of a locally-based, student-led effort like the Youth Action Team.

In response to another question from the Town Council, Dhingra said that the schools have worked hard at promoting the concept of a “trusted adult” for students to talk to.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski asked how Wakefield was doing compared to neighboring communities.

Dhingra said that the Middlesex League superintendents did a regional Youth Risk Behavior Survey that showed that Wakefield was doing better in some areas than surrounding communities and needed to work on other areas.

Dombroski observed that the local youth statistics showed higher levels of depression and anxiety among females. Dhingra said that Wake-Up is looking at initiatives to address social media’s negative impact.

Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin asked about grant funding versus the town providing funding for Wake-Up programs though the budget.

Dhingra said that she is always on the lookout for grants for mental health and substance abuse work but added that the town will need to look at providing some funding through the town budget.

Smith-Galvin said that it is important to remember that most kids are not using drugs and are making healthy decisions.