WAKEFIELD — DadBand, the 90s rock cover band made up of four Wakefield residents will play at Waves Restaurant & Bar on Saturday, January 18 from 8 to 11 p.m. to raise funds for the Wakefield Music Boosters, a nonprofit organization of volunteers that supports the performing arts in Wakefield at all grade levels through financial and hands-on activities.

Wakefield Music Boosters supports the music and drama programs at all schools throughout Wakefield including subsidizing private music lessons, paying for bus transportation for elementary students to attend Visual & Performing Arts Day and offering scholarships to graduating seniors applying to college. The group also supports performing arts in the schools by maintaining uniform inventories, transporting musical equipment for performances and competitions, chaperoning trips and managing concert ticket sales.

DadBand was formed in 2023 by four dads who met each other while their children were attending pre-school at Odyssey Day School in Wakefield. After discovering their mutual love of 90s rock and personal musical experience, they started playing together. Eventually this turned into weekly sessions and playing shows at breweries and small venues around the area. DadBand has played throughout the North Shore and beyond including in Beverly, Burlington, Malden, Melrose, Newburyport and Framingham, but until now has never had the opportunity to play a solo show publicly in Wakefield (they did participate in Porchfest).

The band’s lineup consists of Justin Basque, lead/rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals; Brendan Higgins, rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals; John Natale, lead guitar, lead and backing vocals; and Kevin York, bass. Saturday night they’ll play three sets rooted in 90s grunge and alternative rock featuring songs by Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Soundgarden. Mixed in will be songs originally released both before and after the 90s.

All four DadBand members now have children in the Wakefield Public Schools participating in performing arts and music, so the mission of the Wakefield Music Boosters resonates deeply with them.

“For our first solo show in Wakefield, we wanted to do something to give back to the community and given the role that performing arts and music have played in all four of our families, partnering with the Wakefield Music Boosters made a ton of sense,” added Natale.

There’s no cover charge for the show, but DadBand is encouraging all attendees to support the Music Boosters in any way they can, small or large. The band will donate $200 plus their gig paycheck and Waves will also offer support.

To learn more about the Wakefield Music Boosters or contribute, visit wakefieldmusicboosters.com. Follow DadBand at dadband90srock.com.